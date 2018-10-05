Diocese investigates accusation against Patterson priest dating back 50 years

The Diocese of Stockton has reported to police the accusation of sexual misconduct against a minor by a priest at the Sacred Heart Parish in Patterson.
The alleged misconduct occurred 50 years ago, around the time the accused, Father Manuel Pascual, became assistant pastor, according to a press release issued Friday by the diocese.
He worked at Sacred Heart Parish from 1967 to 1971 and was the church’s first Spanish-speaking officiant.
“In accordance with diocesan policy, the matter has been reported to the police and the Diocese of Stockton will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement,” reads the press release.
The diocesan spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about where Pascual is now, how the matter came to their attention and which agency is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this matter, or any sexual abuse of a minor, is asked to notify Connie Jacob, the diocesan survivor assistance coordinator, at 212 N. San Joaquin St. in Stockton.
