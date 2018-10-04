Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Tree planting at Dos Rios Ranch
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3599 Shiloh Road
Info: Volunteers have restored more than 600 acres of critical floodplain and riparian habitat at Dos Rios. The public is invited to help kick off Phase 2 by planting trees at a new site next to Tuolumne River. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, shovels, water bottle; limited supplies will be available. All ages welcome. An RSVP is requested for planning purposes and liability release form. For more information and to RSVP contact Meg Gonzalez at 209-236-0330 or email meg@tuolumne.org.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every month and features reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The meeting will feature the UOP Pharmacy Group. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The public is invited to a complimentary tea tasting. Learn a bit of Modesto history plus shop for that special gift. Several fun Halloween and Fall items are now available. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428.
CERES
What: Tractors and Tiaras Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Diamond Bar Arena, 6055 Central Ave.
Info: The Ag Boosters of Ceres invite the community to a dinner dance to benefit the Future Farmers of America programs for Ceres and Central Valley high schools. Tickets are $25 or $250 for a table of 10. Age 21 and over only. For more information email agboostersofceres@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Agboostersofceres.
JAMESTOWN
What: Columbia Big Band
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Jamestown Rocca Park, 18226 Main St.
Info: Columbia Big Band invites the public to a free outdoor concert. Enjoy a night of music and dancing under the stars. For more information email harrisr@yosemite.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation Fundraising Dinner
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N Stearns Road
Info: Tickets are $35 per person or $30 each for 2 or more guests. Menu is tri-tip and chicken with all the fixings. Guest will also have opportunities at drawings and door prizes. The dinner is open to the public with doors opening at 5 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Doug at 209-424-1479 or visit www.madison-society.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Oktoberfest & Pints In The Pines
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its annual Oktoberfest and Pints In The Pines festivities. There will be artisan, craft and food vendors, plus live music. The beer garden will open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $25. For more information contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Charles R. Page of the Northern California War Finance Committee gave praise to Modesto and the San Joaquin Valley areas, for going over the goals set during the Third War Loan drive. Modesto residents bought $4,266,800 in War Bonds; Modesto’s quota was $3.5 million. For the entire Stanislaus County, War Bonds totaling $6,335,000 were sold; exceeding the goal by more than $500,000.
