Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Voter Education – November Ballot Propositions
When: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County is holding a voter education event to explain the pros and cons of the 11 November ballot propositions. It is free and open to the public and will be in Sierra Hall, Room 132. For more information, call 209-324-3375.
What: American Heroes Benefit Dinner
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Mid-Cal Blue Star Moms will host a dinner in support of American servicement and women. Tickets are $25 per person and includes a tri-tip and chicken dinner. There will be raffle prizes, a silent auction and a gun raffle. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Stacy Fornet at 209-404-3170 or Roberta Elliott at 209-406-8034 or visit midcalbluestarmoms.org.
What: McHenry Mansion Table Setting Viewing
When: Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation presents its 37th Annual Fundraising Table Setting Viewing and Luncheon. On Monday, the public may view the decorated table from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., cost is $10 at the door. On Tuesday, there will be a noon luncheon. Reservations required. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Cost for the luncheon is $40. For more information or to reserve a seat, call Penny Binney 209-576-1059.
TURLOCK
What: Antique Radio and Electronics Sale
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Stanislaus Fairgrounds, 901 N. Broadway
Info: The public is invited to celebrate the golden age of radio at the Central Valley Antique Radio Club vintage radio sale and raffle. There will be many old-time radios, radio memorabilia, tubes parts and test equipment available for sale, free radio appraisals and more. Radio raffle starts at 10:30 a.m. Win a working vintage radio for a just a buck. Event location is the front entrance to the Fairgrounds. Sellers are welcome and a $15 donation will be requested per space. For more information visit www.cvantiqueradio.com.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
DENAIR
What: Halloween Monster Crafting
When: Thursday, 4 p.m.
Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road.
Info: The Denair branch of the Stanislaus County Library invites parents and children to a Halloween-themed craft activity. Children can craft baby monsters using pipe cleaners, yarn and other assorted materials. For more information, contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
ESCALON
What: Shooting for the Stable
When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m.
Where: Escalon Sportsmen’s Club, 25195 E. River Road
Info: Healing Arenas Inc., invites the community to its 4th annual benefit dinner and trap-shooting competition. Tri-tip/chicken dinner is $40 or adults, kids 12-and-under $10 and $30 for military/first responder discount with ID/License. Trapshoot event is $40 for adults, $30 children. Proceeds benefit all Healing Arenas projects, which includes scholarships for the Stable Survivors Veterans Project, Stable Responders and the Retired Racehorse Project. For more information or to purchase a ticket call 209-900-7917 or visit squareup.com/store/healing-arenas-inc.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 4th St.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the California Highway Patrol, Sheriff's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, call Richard Walke, 209-874-5404.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series moves into its Fall program featuring the Columbia Big Band and guests, in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $15 reserved seating. For more information, email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments