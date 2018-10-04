Memorials by the mile: Half marathon to honor fallen officers returns to Modesto on Sunday

Go ahead, try to outrun the cops. Or just keep up with them. It’s encouraged at the Peace Officer Memorial Run, which returns to downtown Modesto on Sunday morning.

This is the seventh year for the event, which includes a half marathon course, a 5K course and a free, roughly half-mile “Catch the Crook” fun run for kids 12 and younger.

Last year among the more than 2,000 participants were 40-plus peace officers running in full uniform, including boots, weapons and bulletproof vests. Some carried thin-blue-line flags. A few K9 officers ran with partners. Members of a SWAT team ran together.

For this year’s event, “we are looking at about 55 full-gear runners in the half marathon, with an additional 35 to 40 running in uniform for the 5K,” race director Ryan La Masa said in an email.

About 2,000 runners had signed up as of Wednesday, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said, and online registration remains open right up to the last minute. But the race website warns, “You will save money by registering early. The registration fees increase as the event gets closer, and race day registration is the most expensive.”

As of Thursday, registration was $85 for the half marathon, $55 for the 5K. Full-gear challenge registration, for active law enforcement and military service members only, was $55.

Map of event

Race registration fees support the Peace Officer Memorial Group of Stanislaus County, which assists families of fallen officers and raises awareness of line-of-duty deaths.

This year’s participation medal design honors Stanislaus County sheriff’s Deputy Jason Garner, whose patrol car crash in May 2017 killed him and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson.

The run salutes the 17 officers within Stanislaus County who have been killed in the line of duty. Their photographs, along with their agencies and their “end of watch” dates, will be displayed on the electronic billboard outside the Gallo Center for the Arts, and on signs at mile markers along the course.

Ahead of the 2016 Peace Officer Memorial Run in Modesto, Modesto police Detective Sean Dodge, Turlock police Sgt. Neil Cervenka (now a lieutenant) and Stanislaus sheriff's Capt. Jim Gordon trained and talked.

The half-marathon course starts and ends in front of the Gallo Center. Runners will go by Modesto Junior College, through the college neighborhoods and back through downtown past the McHenry Mansion and McHenry Museum.

The course then goes through Dry Creek Park, where music is offered to keep runners motivated. Runners will make their way to Claus Road near Johansen High School, then north to Scenic Drive, then back to downtown.

Six water and aid stations with medical personnel are spaced along the route. Each station also will have portable restrooms.

Before, during and after Sunday morning’s races, the Peace Officer Memorial Group will host an expo and safety fair with K-9 demonstrations, crime prevention officers, SWAT personnel, equestrian units, McGruff the Crime Dog, free hot dogs, vendors and more.

The schedule of events starts with a 6:45 a.m. ceremony honoring the county’s fallen officers. The half marathon begins at 7, the 5K at 7:20 and the kids fun run at 9:30. The expo continues until noon.

To learn more and to register, go to www.peaceofficermemorialrun.com and www.facebook.com/PeaceOfficerMemorialRun.