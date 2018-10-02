Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Madera County Supervisor, Robert Poythress, running as a candidate for the CA State Senate position in District 12 (CA SD-12); Paulina Miranda, candidate for CA State Senate position in District 8 (CA SD-8) currently held by Tom Berryhill; and our Stanislaus County Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Scott Kuykendall, candidate for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools.. LCR members will vote to make endorse either Andreas Borgeas or Paulina Miranda as its preferred candidate in the CA SD-8’s race. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: The Empire Union School District will be holding a regular board of trustee meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net to get a copy of the agenda.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The meeting will feature the UOP Pharmacy Group. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
CERES
What: Tractors and Tiaras Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Diamond Bar Arena, 6055 Central Ave.
Info: The Ag Boosters of Ceres invite the community to a dinner dance to benefit the Future Farmers of America programs for Ceres and Central Valley High Schools. Tickets are $25 or $250 for a table of 10. Age 21-and-over only. For more information email agboostersofceres@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Agboostersofceres.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 4th St.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Richard Walke, 209-874-5404.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation Fundraising Dinner
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N Stearns Road
Info: The Madison Society Foundation is having its annual fundraising dinner. Tickets are $35 per person or $30 each for 2 or more guests. Menu is tri-tip and chicken with all the fixings. Guest will also have opportunities at drawings and door prizes. The dinner is open to the public with doors opening at 5 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Doug at 209-424-1479 or visit www.madison-society.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Oktoberfest & Pints In The Pines
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Dr.
Info: The Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its annual Oktoberfest and Pints In The Pines festivities. There will be artisans, craft and food vendors, plus live music. The beer garden will open from noon to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $25. For more information contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
40 YEARS AGO:Pacific Gas & Electric Co., announced it would not build a proposed $4 billion nuclear plant in Stanislaus County. The shelving of plans for the Stanislaus Nuclear Project was due to California’s moratorium on nuclear power development in the state. However, to fight the moratorium, PG&E, along with Southern California Edison Co., filed suit against the State Energy Commission and California’s nuclear safeguard laws.
