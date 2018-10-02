Denair man killed in crash outside Turlock veterinary hospital

A Denair man died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a car on Taylor Road in Turlock.
Just before 8 p.m. Rodolfo Fernandez, 54, was riding a motorcycle westbound on Taylor approaching the Taylor ER Veterinary Emergency Hospital.
A Mazda 3 driven by a 33-year-old Ceres man pulled out from the veterinary hospital onto westbound Taylor Road and Fernandez ran into the back of it, said Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman.
Fernandez died from injuries sustained in the crash. The Ceres man was not injured.
Holeman said the department’s Major Accidents investigations Team is working to determine who is at fault.
