Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/02/18)

MODESTO
What: “Live Now! The Power of Being You! Brave, Bold, and Beautiful”
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Human Services Program at Modesto Junior College is sponsoring a presentation by Joslyn Gaines-Vanderpool in Forum 102 on East Campus. A well-known motivational speaker, author, editor, entrepreneur, and educational and empowerment specialist, Gaines-Vanderpool is the second and final presenter in a two-part series titled “An Evening of Brilliance and Insight.” The public is invited to participate in this free event. For more information contact Tasha Williams, MJC Human Services Program Mentor, at 209-548-5742 or email williamsta@mjc.edu.
What: Voter Education - November Ballot Propositions
When: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MJC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County is holding a voter education event to explain the pros and cons of the eleven November ballot propositions. It is free and open to the public and will be in Sierra Hall, Room 132. For more information, contact the League office at 209-324-3375.
What: Tree planting at Dos Rios Ranch
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 12 noon
Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3599 Shiloh Road
Info: Volunteers have restored over 600 acres of critical floodplain and riparian habitat at Dos Rios. The public is invited to help kick off Phase 2 by planting trees at a new site next to Tuolumne River. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, shovels, water bottle; limited supplies will be available. All ages welcome. An RSVP is requested for planning purposes and liability release form. For more information and to RSVP contact Meg Gonzalez at 209-236-0330 or email meg@tuolumne.org.
What: American Heroes Benefit Dinner
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Mid-Cal Blue Star Moms will be hosting a dinner in support of American serivce men and women. Tickets are $25 per person and includes a tri-tip and chicken dinner. The event also features raffle prizes, a silent auction and a gun raffle. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Stacy Fornet at 209-404-3170 or Roberta Elliott at 209-406-8034 or visit midcalbluestarmoms.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Denair Unified School District, 3460 Lester Road
Info: The Denair MAC meets every First Tuesday of the month in the DUSD board room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
What: Halloween Monster Crafting
When: Thursday, 4 p.m.
Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library, Denair branch invites parents and children to a Halloween themed craft activity. Children will have the opportunity craft baby monsters utilizing pipe cleaners, yarn and other assorted materials. For more information, contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
HUGHSON
What: Reptile Fun with Python Ron
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Regional Library, 2412 A Third St.
Info: The Stanislaus Library system will be welcoming “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes. Python Ron will visit the Hughson Regional Library first and the other 12 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This free event includes up-close and personal interactions with a variety of exotic creatures. For more information, call the Hughson library at 209-883-2293 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Sylvan Board of Trustees had questions about the conceptual design of Sylvan Union middle school. The Village style clustering of students was offered by The Blurock Partnership Architects and Planners. The 71,000-square-foot campus would hold 900 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students and would sit between Mable Avenue and the planned Pelandale Expressway, just north of Stockard Coffee Elementary School. Plans for the $13.5 million campus called for construction to begin in 1997 and finish in 1998.
