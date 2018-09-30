Crash down Mitchell Road embankment sends woman to hospital

A driver immediately identified as only an older female was taken to a hospital with injuries after plunging her vehicle down the steep embankment of Mitchell Road just south of the Tuolumne River bridge in Ceres.
The solo-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Information on the circumstances, including which direction the driver was traveling on Mitchell, was not immediately available from the California Highway Patrol.
But the path the woman’s Chrysler PT Cruiser took down the west side embankment was almost perpendicular to Mitchell Road. The car came to rest after crashing through brush and small trees.
Medical responders were able to reach the car and driver on a dirt road off River Road south of the bridge.
Information on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.
In addition to the CHP, units were on scene from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Ceres Police Department.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
