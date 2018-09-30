Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information, email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316, will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service member who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information, contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and leave a message.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams, 209-568-3096.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is multichannel fundraising. The meeting will feature guest speaker Amber Flores, director of development with the Foundation & Annual Giving. She will answer the questions “What does multichannel fundraising mean? When do you use it? How much does it cost?” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
CERES
What: Tractors and Tiaras Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Diamond Bar Arena, 6055 Central Ave.
Info: The Ag Boosters of Ceres invite the community to a dinner dance to benefit the Future Farmers of America programs for Ceres and Central Valley High Schools. Tickets are $25 or $250 for a table of 10. Age 21-and-older only. For more information, email agboostersofceres@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Agboostersofceres.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 Fourth St.
Info: The Hickman MAC meets the first Thursday of the month in the DUSD board room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, contact Richard Walke, 209-874-5404.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation Fundraising Dinner
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmen’s Club, 840 N Stearns Rd.
Info: The Madison Society Foundation, a non-profit foundation 501(c)(3), is having their annual fundraising dinner. Tickets are $35 per person or $30 each for two or more guests. Menu is tri-tip and chicken with all the fixings. Guest will also have opportunities at drawings and door prizes. The dinner is open to the public with doors opening at 5 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Doug at 209-424-1479 or visit www.madison-society.org.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall 205 Stockton Street
Info: Ripon Garden Club invites the public to hear guest speaker Susan Morrison, a landscape designer, garden writer and Master Gardener. Morrison will discuss “The Less is More Garden – Big Ideas for Your Small Yard.” She is co-author of “Garden Up” and writes articles for “Fine Gardening” and “Better Homes and Gardens” magazines. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit ripongardenclub.org.
SALIDA
What: Reptile Fun with Python Ron
When: Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The Stanislaus Library system will be welcoming “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes. Python Ron will visit the Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library first and the other 12 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This free event includes up-close and personal interactions with a variety of exotic creatures. For more information, call the Salida library at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
