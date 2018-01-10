Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/01/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
September 8
HODGES: Alison and Anthony Rodriguez, Stockton, boy
September 10
SUAREZ: Consuelo and Rodrigo, Riverbank, boy
September 11
SHARITT: Julia and Matthew Humphreys, Modesto girl
DELAO: Sara and Jaime, Stockton, boy
NUNEZ: Jennifer and Anthony Vera, Sr., Modesto boy
September 12
YOUNG: Laura and Derek, Ceres, boy
GALBRAITH-DOBSON: Sandahl and David Dobson, Stockton, boy
KAUR: Ashneet and Gurinder Paul, Livermore, girl
September 13
SMITH: Rebecca and Daniel, Valley Springs, boy
BECERRA: Kimberly and Cristian Arteaga-Cortes, Tracy, boy
FAKHOURI: Mariam and Issa, Stockton, girl
September 14
VILLALOBOS: Enedina and Fredrico, Waterford, boy
SNOW: Victoria and Victor Teixeira, Modesto, boy
September 15
MAXWELL: Andrea and Vincent, Manteca, boy
SAUSSER: Ashley and Bradley, Atwater, boy
ARROYO: Anai and Gonzalo Campos, Stockton, girl
September 16
PADILLA: Eva and Rene, Salida, boy
ANTUNEZ: Carime and Victor Moya, Rio Vista, girl
MENDOZA: Victoria and Cesar, Tracy, boy
KOSMADAKIS: Kelsey and Matthew, Modesto, boy
PEACE: Brenda and Maurice, Tracy, girl
WRIGHT: Ashley and Shawn Wright, II., Manteca, boy
VALLE: Jennifer and Robert Barajas, Lathrop, girl
September 17
KESNER: Stephanie and Robert, Modesto, girl
ANTRIM: Laura and Jeremy, Modesto, girl
SILVA: Justine and Grant, Turlock, boy
GUERREO: Cecilia and Marcus Bazan, Ceres, boy
September 18
FANTONE: Jan and Ryan, Tracy, boy
September 19
BROWN: Allyson and Michael Comfort, Modesto, boy
BOLDEN: Syretta and Lapon Chanthamany, Modesto, girl
ALLEN: Tracy and Craig, Riverbank, boy
September 20
PAYTON: Sasha and Christopher, Stockton, boy
CAREY: Brooke and Brandon Flecher, Turlock, girl
September 21
LAFAILLE: Elizabeth and Zachary, Ripon, boy
STRICKLEN: Michaiah and Trevis, Stockton, girl
September 22
VASQUEZ: Iris and Julio, Lathrop, boy
September 23
KING: Hannah and Paul, Oakdale, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
September 20
JIMENEZ: Alicia and Carlos Ramirez, Modesto, boy
MONTANEZ: Maria and Gabino Alvarado, Ceres, girl
September 21
KAUR: Manjinder and Nirmal Singh, Keyes, girl
September 24
ZAMUDIO: Sofia, Livingston, girl
RANDHAWN: Reet and Mithen, Turlock, boy
September 25
ATO: Houda and Elian Khairallah, Turlock, boy
SMITH: Ashley, Turlock, boy
September 26
GARIBAY: Yasmin, Winton, boy
