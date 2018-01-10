News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/01/18)

Bee Staff Reports

September 30, 2018 10:58 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

September 8

HODGES: Alison and Anthony Rodriguez, Stockton, boy

September 10

SUAREZ: Consuelo and Rodrigo, Riverbank, boy

September 11

SHARITT: Julia and Matthew Humphreys, Modesto girl

DELAO: Sara and Jaime, Stockton, boy

NUNEZ: Jennifer and Anthony Vera, Sr., Modesto boy

September 12

YOUNG: Laura and Derek, Ceres, boy

GALBRAITH-DOBSON: Sandahl and David Dobson, Stockton, boy

KAUR: Ashneet and Gurinder Paul, Livermore, girl

September 13

SMITH: Rebecca and Daniel, Valley Springs, boy

BECERRA: Kimberly and Cristian Arteaga-Cortes, Tracy, boy

FAKHOURI: Mariam and Issa, Stockton, girl

September 14

VILLALOBOS: Enedina and Fredrico, Waterford, boy

SNOW: Victoria and Victor Teixeira, Modesto, boy

September 15

MAXWELL: Andrea and Vincent, Manteca, boy

SAUSSER: Ashley and Bradley, Atwater, boy

ARROYO: Anai and Gonzalo Campos, Stockton, girl

September 16

PADILLA: Eva and Rene, Salida, boy

ANTUNEZ: Carime and Victor Moya, Rio Vista, girl

MENDOZA: Victoria and Cesar, Tracy, boy

KOSMADAKIS: Kelsey and Matthew, Modesto, boy

PEACE: Brenda and Maurice, Tracy, girl

WRIGHT: Ashley and Shawn Wright, II., Manteca, boy

VALLE: Jennifer and Robert Barajas, Lathrop, girl

September 17

KESNER: Stephanie and Robert, Modesto, girl

ANTRIM: Laura and Jeremy, Modesto, girl

SILVA: Justine and Grant, Turlock, boy

GUERREO: Cecilia and Marcus Bazan, Ceres, boy

September 18

FANTONE: Jan and Ryan, Tracy, boy

September 19

BROWN: Allyson and Michael Comfort, Modesto, boy

BOLDEN: Syretta and Lapon Chanthamany, Modesto, girl

ALLEN: Tracy and Craig, Riverbank, boy

September 20

PAYTON: Sasha and Christopher, Stockton, boy

CAREY: Brooke and Brandon Flecher, Turlock, girl

September 21

LAFAILLE: Elizabeth and Zachary, Ripon, boy

STRICKLEN: Michaiah and Trevis, Stockton, girl

September 22

VASQUEZ: Iris and Julio, Lathrop, boy

September 23

KING: Hannah and Paul, Oakdale, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

September 20

JIMENEZ: Alicia and Carlos Ramirez, Modesto, boy

MONTANEZ: Maria and Gabino Alvarado, Ceres, girl

September 21

KAUR: Manjinder and Nirmal Singh, Keyes, girl

September 24

ZAMUDIO: Sofia, Livingston, girl

RANDHAWN: Reet and Mithen, Turlock, boy

September 25

ATO: Houda and Elian Khairallah, Turlock, boy

SMITH: Ashley, Turlock, boy

September 26

GARIBAY: Yasmin, Winton, boy

