Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Concert: Randy Sandoli and his Jazz Quartet
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 Sixteenth St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series, 2018-2019 season, opens with a Jazz Quartet led by Randy Sandoli, a jazz pianist and composer and the assistant director of the Brubeck Institute at the University of the Pacific. Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 student. Box office opens 6:30 p.m. For more information contact the First United Methodist Church at 209-522-9046, x210 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org or facebook.com/firstumcmodesto.
What: YCCD Board Finance Committee
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee will be meeting in the district’s Board Meeting Room A. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: MJC Workforce Development Program Pharmacy Technician meeting
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: MJC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Workforce Development has scheduled a, “Get Started on a New Career,” information meeting for the Pharmacy Technician program in John Muir Hall, room 260, on West Campus. The meeting is free and open to the public, and campus parking is $2 without a permit. The training program prepares students for an entry-level position as a licensed technician for a retail or hospital pharmacy. For more information or to reserve a seat call the Workforce Development office at 209-575-7889 or email medinam@mjc.edu.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Denair Unified School District board room, 3460 Lester Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Monday
Where: All Stanislaus County Libraries
Info: The Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Teen Read Week is Oct. 7-13. Stanislaus County Library will host its third annual anime bookmark contest. The contest will run through Oct. 1, and is open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County Libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
