Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans Post 316 invites any service member that served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Oct. 4, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, lunch meeting with the topic Multi-Channel Fundraising with speaker Amber Flores, director of development – foundation & annual giving. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Tree planting at Dos Rios Ranch
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3599 Shiloh Road
Info: Volunteers have restored over 600 acres of critical floodplain and riparian habitat at Dos Rios. The public is invited to help kick off Phase 2 by planting trees at a new site next to the Tuolumne River. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, shovels, water bottles; limited supplies will be available. All ages welcome. An RSVP is requested for planning purposes and liability release form. For more information and to RSVP contact Meg Gonzalez at 209-236-0330 or email meg@tuolumne.org.
What: American Heroes Benefit Dinner
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Mid-Cal Blue Star Moms host dinner in support of American service men and women. Tickets are $25 and include a tri-tip and chicken dinner. Raffles and silent auction. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Stacy Fornet at 209-404-3170 or Roberta Elliott at 209-406-8034 or visit midcalbluestarmoms.org.
CERES
What: Tractors and Tiaras Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Diamond Bar Arena, 6055 Central Ave.
Info: The Ag Boosters of Ceres invite the community to a dinner dance to benefit the Future Farmers of America programs for Ceres and Central Valley High Schools. Tickets are $25 or $250 for a table of 10. Age 21-and-over only. For more information email agboostersofceres@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Agboostersofceres.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Guest player is Michael Zampiceni, accordion teacher, recording artist and teacher of 30 years. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation Fundraising Dinner
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N Stearns Road
Info: The nonprofit Madison Society Foundation fundraising dinner. Tickets are $35, $30 each for two or more guests. Menu is tri-tip and chicken; drawings and door prizes. The dinner is open to the public with doors opening at 5 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Doug at 209-424-1479 or visit www.madison-society.org.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall 205 Stockton St.
Info: Guest speaker Susan Morrison, a landscape designer, garden writer and Master Gardener who will discuss "The Less is More Garden – Big Ideas for Your Small Yard." She is co-author of “Garden Up” and writes articles for “Fine Gardening” and “Better Homes and Gardens” magazines. Guests are welcome. For more information contact Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit ripongardenclub.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that early thunder and rain storms paid a visit to the Yosemite Valley. The valley saw five days of thunder storms but no rain. The rain did hit the back country and the water from the those storms flowed into the waterfalls of the Yosemite Valley, giving late season tourists a show.
Comments