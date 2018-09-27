Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/28/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Library Halloween Fun
When: Saturday, 10:15 a.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Stanislaus County Libraries offer children and their families an opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters. There will be a “not too spooky” Bilingual Story Time at 10:15 a.m. At 1 p.m., teens and adults are invited to Halloween Jeopardy. And from 2-4 p.m., independent readers up to age 12 can read to costumed certified therapy dogs. For more information, call the Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810, or the Reference Department at 209-558-7814. Costumes are encouraged, but not required; non-scary costumes only. For more information visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Randy Sandoli and his Jazz Quartet
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series season opens with jazz pianist, composer and the assistant director of the Brubeck Institute at the University of the Pacific. Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 student. Box office opens 6:30 p.m. For more information contact the First United Methodist Church at 209-522-9046, x210 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/firstumcmodesto.
What: MJC Workforce Development Program
When: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: “Get Started on a New Career” information meeting for the Pharmacy Technician program in John Muir Hall, room 260. The meeting is free and open to the public. The training program prepares students for an entry-level position as a licensed technician for a retail or hospital pharmacy. For more information or to reserve a seat call the Workforce Development office at 209-575-7889 or email medinam@mjc.edu.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Oct. 4, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting on Multi-Channel Fundraising with guest speaker Amber Flores, director of development for Foundation & Annual Giving. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Family Friday, Having a Ball
When: Friday, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center celebrates the new LightBox Theatre Company play for children, “Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairy Tale!” There will be crowns for all young royals to decorate. For more information or to purchase tickets for the show visit lightboxforyouth.org. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org/calendar.
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Oktoberfest & Pints In The Pines
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Eproson Parkm 22901 Meadow Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce event features artisan, craft and food vendors, plus live music. The beer garden will open from noon to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $25. For more information contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: Montgomery Ward advertised a sale on women’s shoes. The shoes were called Fashion-Bilts and could be bought for $4.45, but only with a ration shoe coupon. Montgomery Ward was located at 1015 Tenth St.
Comments