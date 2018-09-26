Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Latina Empowerment Luncheon
When: Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Greens on 10th, 953 10th St.
Info: The community is invited to the inaugural Latina Empowerment Luncheon presented by El Concilio and Visionary Home Builders. The keynote speaker is author and journalism instructor at University of Texas, Austin, Dr. Maggie Rivas Rodriguez. Tickets are $45; $360 for a table of eight. All proceeds benefit El Concilio’s scholarship program and programs benefiting women in Stanislaus County. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-380-7490 or visit www.elconcilio.org.
What: Modesto Area Partners Lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture “Colliding Black Holes, Exploding Stars, and the Cosmic Origin of the Elements” by Dan Kasen, Ph.D, associate professor of physics and astronomy at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: Faith Home Teen Challenge
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive
Info: The Adult and Teen Challenge, Faith Home, invites the public to the 29th annual event with former major league pitcher for the San Francisco Giants Dave Dravecky as guest speaker. The event will benefit the ministry of Faith Home Teen Challenge, helping men with life-controlling struggles. There will be silent and live auctions with CJ Brantley, local auctioneer. Ticket are $25, and include a three-course buffet meal. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-537-0606, ext. 116 or visit www.fhtc.life.
What: American Heroes Benefit Dinner
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Mid-Cal Blue Star Moms host dinner in support of American service men and women. Tickets are $25 and include a tri-tip and chicken dinner. Raffles and silent auction, as well. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Stacy Fornet at 209-404-3170 or Roberta Elliott at 209-406-8034 or visit midcalbluestarmoms.org.
CERES
What: Tractors and Tiaras Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Diamond Bar Arena, 6055 Central Ave.
Info: The Ag Boosters of Ceres invite the community to a dinner dance to benefit the Future Farmers of America programs for Ceres and Central Valley High Schools. Tickets are $25 or $250 for a table of 10, 21-and-over only. All proceeds benefit the Ceres and Central Valley High Schools FFA programs. For more information email agboostersofceres@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Agboostersofceres.
JAMESTOWN
What: Columbia Big Band
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Jamestown Rocca Park, 18226 Main St.
Info: Columbia Big Band invites the public to a free outdoor concert. For more information email harrisr@yosemite.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation Fundraiser Dinner
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N Stearns Road
Info: Non-profit foundation annual fundraising dinner with tri-tip and chicken with all the fixings, drawings and door prizes. Tickets are $35, $30 each for two or more guests. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Doug at 209-424-1479 or visit www.madison-society.org.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club
When: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall 205 Stockton St.
Info: Guest speaker Susan Morrison, a landscape designer, garden writer and Master Gardener, will discuss "The Less is More Garden – Big Ideas for Your Small Yard." She is the co-author of “Garden Up” and writes articles for “Fine Gardening” and “Better Homes and Gardens” magazines. Guests are welcome. For more information contact Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit ripongardenclub.org.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Oct. 1
Where: All Stanislaus County Libraries
Info: The Young Adult Library Services Association’s Teen Read Week is Oct. 7-13. Stanislaus County Library will host its third annual anime bookmark contest. The contest will run through Oct. 1, and is open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County Libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
