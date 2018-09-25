Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Community Hospice Volunteer Open House
When: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: This inaugural volunteer open house will help the community learn more about Community Hospice and the various volunteer opportunities. Volunteers will gain hands-on experience, earn academic/service credits and build your resume. For additional information call 209-578-6300 or visit hospiceheart.org.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Event features the topic Pros and Cons of the state Propositions on the November Ballot. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: State Route 132 West Public Meeting
When: Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Mark Twain Junior High School, 707 Emerald Ave.
Info: The public is invited to join in the overview of the design for the first phase of the State Route 132 Freeway/Expressway Project. This will include a digital simulation of the project design and a series of stations where attendees can review features of the design, including landscaping and architectural treatment, proposed detours, construction timing and more. For more information visit www.StateRoute132.com.
What: Concert: Randy Sandoli and his Jazz Quartet
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series season opens jazz pianist and composer who is Assistant Director of the Brubeck Institute at the University of the Pacific. Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 student. Box office opens 6:30 p.m. For more information contact the First United Methodist Church at 209-522-9046, or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/firstumcmodesto.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
SONORA
What: Over-Snow Use Designation Project
When: Through Tuesday, Oct. 9
Where: Online and in person
Info: Forest Service officials announced a 45-day public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Stanislaus National Forest Over-snow Vehicle Use Designation project. Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken will host a second public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor’s Office. Comments may be mailed to Stanislaus National Forest, Attn: OSV, 19777 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370; hand-delivered to the supervisor’s office or faxed to 209-533-1890. Email comments to comments-pacificsouthwest-Stanislaus@fs.fed.us. Faxed and emailed comments should include the subject line, “Comments on Stanislaus OSV Designation.” For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=46311.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the state Public Employment Relations Board rejected a California Teachers Association request that the state agency continue to mediate collective bargaining between the CTA and Oakdale Elementary School District trustees. The decision made it possible for a decertification election in October, where the CTA and the Teamsters Union would vie to represent the district’s 90 teachers.
