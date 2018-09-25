Man found hanging from train trestle in Modesto is identified

The person found hanging Friday morning from the train trestle just east of the Seventh Street bridge in Modesto has been identified.
A Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office detective said he is Antone Sims, 25, and was new to Modesto. He was known to frequent the area of the bridge. Sims also is known as Antone Patillo, the name by which his mother identified him, the detective said.
The Sheriff’s Department reported that the death appears accidental. Sims was trying to swing into the Tuolumne River, but the rope became entangled around his armpits.
It appears he became asphyxiated after hanging there for an undisclosed amount of time, sheriff’s Lt. Mike Parker said Friday.
Emergency crews responded at about 7:30 a.m. Friday to the report of the body’s discovery.
