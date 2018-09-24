Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 monthly luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 is a gentleman’s luncheon club. This month, our guest speaker will be Joyce Gandelman of the Senior Advocacy Network. For information about SIR Branch 103, contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Tacos, Mariachi y Mas
When: Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Latino Community Rountable invites the public to its 18th annual National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration fundraiser with tacos, live mariachi music, an auction, a small “mercado” (market), and more. All funds raised to go outreach efforts of LCR. Tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Aaron O. Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Norma Thurman at 209-988-4813.
What: Modesto Area Partners Lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture “Colliding Black Holes, Exploding Stars and the Cosmic Origin of the Elements” by Dan Kasen, Ph.D, associate professor of physics and astronomy at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Oct. 4, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is multi-channel fundraising. The meeting will feature guest speaker Amber Flores, director of development – foundation and annual giving. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club social
When: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be hosting its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. This months guest player is Michael Zampiceni, a renowned accordion teacher, recording artist and teacher of 30 years. Admission is $5 at the door; light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
JAMESTOWN
What: Columbia Big Band
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Jamestown Rocca Park, 18226 Main Street
Info: Columbia Big Band invites the public to a free outdoor concert. Enjoy a night of music and dancing under the stars. For more information, email harrisr@yosemite.edu.
NEWMAN
What: Harry Potter Party
When: Tuesday, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.
Info: Muggles, wizards and witches are invited to attend the Harry Potter Fall Party at the Newman Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25. All ages can engage their imaginations with this free event based on the popular book series. The party will feature a variety of Hogwarts themed activities and crafts. Participants are invited to come dressed in the colors of their favorite Hogwarts house. Snacks will be provided, while supplies last. For more information, contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
TUOLUMNE
What: Central Sierra Audubon walk
When: Saturday, 7 a.m.
Where: Buchanan and Miramonte roads
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the public to talk a walk along the scenic north Tuolumne River in search of native birds of prey. The walk will be led by Jean Dakota along the old railroad trail and will help bird lovers locate hawks and falcons flying from above. A total of 22 bird species were spotted and heard on this walk in May. Meet in the parking lot at 7 a.m. The walk will last two to three hours and cover two to three miles. It is an old railroad grade, so fairly level, and there are no public restrooms nearby. For more information and directions, contact Jean Dakota at 415-454-8313 or 209-591-9952 after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
25 YEARS AGO: Unemployment rates fell in August throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley as the agricultural harvest kicked into high gear. Stanislaus County reported a 13 percent jobless rate in August, down from 16.1 percent in July. The jobless rate dropped to 12.1 percent in San Joaquin County, 13.3 percent in Merced County and 9.6 percent in Tuolumne County, according to the state Employment Development Department.
