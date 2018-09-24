Pedestrian struck by sheriff’s patrol vehicle is seriously injured

A 34-year-old man suffered major injuries over the weekend when he was hit by a Stanislaus County sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle while crossing a street in south Modesto.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Derek Crowley was driving south on South Ninth Street, south of Pecos Avenue, when two pedestrians ran into the street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Crowley braked and turned his vehicle to the right, avoiding one of the pedestrians but hitting the second, Alvin Estrada.
Estrada was taken to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown how fast Crowley was driving. Both men were crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, the CHP said.
Comments