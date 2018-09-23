Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/24/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
September 12
ROMANO: Whitney, Turlock, girl
September 13
OLIVER: Jessica, Merced, girl
SAMRA: Karamjeet and Jagrup, Keyes, girl
September 14
ALVERNAZ: Michelle and Jason, Turlock, boy
GONZALEZ: Paola, Delhi, boy
NORDYKE: Kristen and Michael, Turlock, boy
September 16
SHARMA: Smriti and Balraj Singh, Turlock, girl
PENROD: Tiffani, Hickman, girl
GARCIA-LEON: Ana, Turlock, boy
THANDI: Rupinder and Sandeep, Keyes, boy
NAZAR JAMAL ABAD: Linda and Reyman Yonan, Modesto, boy
September 17
MUNOZ: Selina, Turlock, boy
September 18
TRUJILLO: Blanca and Alejandro, Turlock, girl
ARMENTA: Andrea, Turlock, boy
