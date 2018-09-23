News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/24/18)

Bee Staff Reports

September 23, 2018 12:41 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

September 12

ROMANO: Whitney, Turlock, girl

September 13

OLIVER: Jessica, Merced, girl

SAMRA: Karamjeet and Jagrup, Keyes, girl

September 14

ALVERNAZ: Michelle and Jason, Turlock, boy

GONZALEZ: Paola, Delhi, boy

NORDYKE: Kristen and Michael, Turlock, boy

September 16

SHARMA: Smriti and Balraj Singh, Turlock, girl

PENROD: Tiffani, Hickman, girl

GARCIA-LEON: Ana, Turlock, boy

THANDI: Rupinder and Sandeep, Keyes, boy

NAZAR JAMAL ABAD: Linda and Reyman Yonan, Modesto, boy

September 17

MUNOZ: Selina, Turlock, boy

September 18

TRUJILLO: Blanca and Alejandro, Turlock, girl

ARMENTA: Andrea, Turlock, boy

  Comments  