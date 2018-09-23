Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/24/18)

MODESTO
What: League of Women Voters’ Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its next lunch and learn program, featuring the topic pros and cons of the state propositions on the November ballot. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: State Route 132 West public meeting
When: Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Mark Twain Junior High, 707 Emerald Ave.
Info: The public and community stakeholders are invited to join in the overview of the design for the first phase of the State Route 132 freeway/expressway project. This will include a digital simulation of the project design and a series of stations where attendees can review features of the design, including landscaping and architectural treatment, proposed detours, construction timing and more. For more information, visit www.StateRoute132.com.
What: Tree planting at Dos Rios Ranch
Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3599 Shiloh Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Info: Volunteers have restored over 600 acres of critical floodplain and riparian habitat at Dos Rios. The public is invited to help kick off Phase 2 by planting trees at a new site next to Tuolumne River. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, shovels and bottled water; limited supplies will be available. All ages welcome. An RSVP is requested for planning purposes and liability release form. For more information and to RSVP, contact Meg Gonzalez at 209-236-0330 or email meg@tuolumne.org.
What: Stanislaus County Interfaith Council Thanksgiving Celebration
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 6:45 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The 22nd Stanislaus County Interfaith Council Thanksgiving Celebration will be held this year at the Modesto Centre Plaza. The program begins at 6:45 p.m. with a musical gathering. Presenters representing several faith communities throughout Stanislaus County and will bring messages of thanksgiving with song and spoken word. Those who attend the event are asked to bring nonperishable food items, which will be donated to Interfaith Ministries’ food pantry. A free-will offering will also benefit Interfaith Ministries. For more information contact Luella Cole 209-402-2915.
JAMESTOWN
What: Call for volunteers
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is looking for volunteers to help support The Polar Express Train Ride experiences that will return during the holiday season. More than 8,000 guests are expected for the popular ride that requires more than 50 volunteers per day. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one volunteer open house event; the next is Saturday, Sept. 28, at the park. No previous experience required. Interested volunteers can download a volunteer application at www.railtown1897.org or call 209-984-4408 for more information.
RIVERBANK
What: Veterans Advisory Commission meeting
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Hall, 3017 High St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission seeks participation from interested veterans and family members. The purpose of the commission is to represent all veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to serve on a strategic priority committee. For more information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Oct. 1
Where: All Stanislaus County Libraries
Info: The Young Adult Library Services Association’s Teen Read Week is Oct. 7-13. Stanislaus County Library will host its third annual anime bookmark contest. The contest will run through Oct. 1, and is open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County Libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
