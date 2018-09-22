Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/23/18)

MODESTO
What: Karolina Syrovatkova in Concert
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The community is invited to First United Methodist Church to hear Karolina Syrovatkova perform a recently discovered drama concert, "Lady in a Bow Tie." The composition depicts the life of conductor, composer and pianist Vitka Kapralova. She died tragically at the age of 25 at the beginning of WWII. Tickets are $25 at the door and hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information email Karolina Syrovatkova at karolins@gmail.com.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District Board of Trustees meet in the district’s Board Meeting Room A. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: In observation of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Us Too welcomes Christopher Neville, MD, radiation oncologist for Sutter Gould Foundation. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Darrell Wilson at 707-628-5901.
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 is a gentleman’s luncheon club. This month our guest speaker will be Joyce Gandelman of the Senior Advocacy Network. For information about SIR Branch 103 contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event open to accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Guest player is Michael Zampiceni, a renowned recording artist and teacher of 30 years. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
NEWMAN
What: Harry Potter Party
When: Tuesday, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.
Info: Muggles, wizards and witches are invited to attend the Harry Potter Fall Party at the Newman Library at free event based on the popular book series. The party will feature a variety of Hogwarts themed activities and crafts. Participants are invited to come dressed in the colors of their favorite Hogwarts house. Snacks will be provided, while supplies last. For more information contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Oct. 1
Where: All Stanislaus County Libraries
Info: Open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime-themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
