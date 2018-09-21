Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/22/18)

MODESTO
What: American Cancer Society Relay for Life Yard Sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 2513 Bridle Path Lane, Modesto
Info: Relay Team “United in Love” yearly event; all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Items for sale include baby articles, clothing, equipment, household goods and more. For more information contact Nancy at 209-521-3343.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, 12 noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from teams, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Modesto Area Partners Lecture
When: Friday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture “Colliding Black Holes, Exploding Stars, and the Cosmic Origin of the Elements” by Dan Kasen, Ph.D, associate professor of physics and astronomy at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Oct. 4, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, lunch meeting with the topic Multi-Channel Fundraising with speaker Amber Flores, director of development – foundation & annual giving. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Veterans Advisory Commission Meeting
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Hall, 3017 High St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission seeks participation from interested veterans and family members. The purpose of the commission is to represent all veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to serve on a strategic priority committee. For more information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
SONORA
What: Bird walk and viewing
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Lane
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society bird walk and viewing. Walk will last 2 to 3 hours. Children are welcome if accompanied by adults. Meet in the Indigeny parking lot and follow the signs from the intersection of Greenley and Lyons/Bald Mountain Road. For more information contact the outing leader Kit DeGear at 925-822-5215 or email kdegear@gmail.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Oct. 1
Where: All Stanislaus County Libraries
Info: Open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime-themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that a train from Oakland would make a round-trip through California, Arizona and Nevada, then back to the Oakland Pier in order to drum up support for Liberty Bonds. The liberty bonds were in their fourth round and the train planned to stop for 2-hour increments in 150 cities, including Modesto and Turlock with 12 speakers and awards given to servicemen from the battle fronts of WWI.
