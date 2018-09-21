Body found hanging from train trestle just east of Seventh Street bridge in Modesto

A body was found hanging from the train trestle just east of the Seventh Street bridge in Modesto on Friday morning.
The death appears to be accidental.
At about 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on a report of a male body at the end of a rope tied to the trestle. The body’s toes were within inches of the Tuolumne River that flows underneath.
The man was trying to swing into the water, but the rope became entangled around his arm pits. It appears he became asphyxiated after hanging there for an undisclosed amount of time, according to Lt. Mike Parker of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The rope had apparently been there since earlier this summer, Parker said. It was tied to the bottom of the trestle by people who were jumping into the river.
It is not known how long the body had been there before it was discovered.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy on the body will be performed, Parker said.
Crews with the Modesto Fire Department also were on scene as well as a water rescue team, which cut the rope and lowered the body into the boat.
The Seventh Street Bridge is closed due to repairs. Authorities have asked officials to remove the rope along the BNSF Railway lines.
We’ll have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.
