Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers awards to financial-head-of-household women in financial need who are attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. Participants should take their own lap-tops to access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: Guest speaker will be fisheries biologist Erin Loury presenting the program "Fish on Life Support: The Challenging Disconnect of Central Valley Salmon." The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: Family Fun Day
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Charles M. Sharp Park, 1900 Torrid Ave.
Info: Woodland West Community Neighborhood hosts. Mountain Mike’s pizza will be served to the first 100 guests. Special guests include the Modesto Police Department SWAT Unit/vehicle, Blue Gum Fire Department – calls pending – and Modesto Irrigation District. Plus, there will be games for the kids. For more information contact Terhesa Gamboa at 209-576-8484 or visit Facebook.
What: Karolina Syrovatkova in Concert
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: Karolina Syrovatkova will perform a recently discovered drama concert, "Lady in a Bow Tie." The composition depicts the life of conductor, composer and pianist Vitka Kapralova. She died at the age of 25 at the beginning of WWII, buried under the veil of history, until now. Tickets are $25 at the door and hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information email Karolina Syrovatkova at karolins@gmail.com.
SAN ANDREAS
What: Colorful Bird of Texas Lecture
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: San Andreas Library, 891 Mountain Ranch Road
Info: Julie Moss-Lewis and John Lewis will share their stories, photographs and travel tips after spending two weeks birding and exploring the south Texas border region earlier this year. While California and Texas share some of the same bird species, there are variations. Presentation is free; for more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
SONORA
What: Tuolumne County Geocaching
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Museum, 158 Bradford St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Historical Society plans a geocaching activity for adults and children to call attention to historical sites in the community. Geocaching is a treasure hunting game where participants use a GPS (Global Positioning System) receiver or mobile device or other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers at specific locations marked by coordinates. Those who complete the search will receive a commemorative coin. For more information email Mark Chapman at dmchapman@yahoo.com or contact the museum at 209-532-1317 or visit TCHistory.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: Montgomery Ward placed an ad for its sale on work clothing, with Homesteader long-sleeved shirts for 98 cents, men’s covert work pants for $1.79 and men’s leather jackets for $10.98. Other items ranged from 15 cents to $4.98.
