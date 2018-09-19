Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Analisa Zamora, Stanislaus County Health Services Agency health educator, will discuss the Tobacco Prevention Project. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Veterans Summit
When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Veteran Foundation Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The “Connecting the Dots” Veterans Summit will hosted by the Modesto Vet Center and the Stanislaus County Veteran Service Office. This free event will give veterans a chance to learn about their VA benefits, medical care enrollment, home loans and more. There will even be a chance to get on-site care. Paperwork needed: DD 214 or discharge documents. A free lunch will be provided by sponsor Atlantic Reality. For more information contact Santiago Sanchex at 209-569-0713 or email santiago.sanchez@va.gov.
What: American Cancer Society Relay for Life Yard Sale
When: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 2513 Bridle Path Lane, Modesto, 95356
Info: Relay Team “United in Love” will be holding their fifth year of fundraising for the American Cancer Society. A yearly event, all proceeds raised benefits the American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without Cancer. Relay For Life is a team fundraising event dedicated to helping the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. Items for sale at the yard sale includes: baby articles, clothing, equipment, household goods and more. For more information contact Nancy at 209-521-3343.
What: Tacos, Mariachi y Mas
When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Latino Community Rountable (LCR) invites the public to its 18th annual National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration fundraiser with tacos, live mariachi music, an auction, a small “Mercado” (market), and more. All funds raised to go outreach efforts of LCR. Tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Aaron O. Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Norma Thurman at 209-988-4813.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
NEWMAN
What: Harry Potter Party
When: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.
Info: Muggles, wizards and witches are invited to attend the Harry Potter Fall Party at the Newman Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25. All ages can engage their imaginations with this free event based on the popular book series. The party will feature a variety of Hogwarts themed activities and crafts. Participants are invited to come dressed in the colors of their favorite Hogwarts house. Snacks will be provided, while supplies last. For more information contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Oct. 1
Where: All Stanislaus County libraries
Info: The Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Teen Read Week is Oct. 7-13. Stanislaus County Library will host its third annual anime bookmark contest. The contest will run through Oct. 1, and is open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
TURLOCK
What: Senior Empowerment Seminar
When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance seminar focuses on informing older adults about ways to prevent financial and other types of elder abuse. The SAFE Seminar registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes a complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. About 20 agencies also will have information and staff who can speak with seniors regarding specific services. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Catholic Charities at 209-529-3784.
