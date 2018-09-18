Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/19/18)

MODESTO
What: Service Academy Information Night
When: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Gregori High School, 3701 Pirrone Road
Info: This event is open to all parents and students in eighth grade through high school within California’s 10th congressional district and will give an overview of the academy nomination process. Students interested in applying to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point will be able to meet with representatives from the academies. Rep/ Jeff Denham., R-Turlock, and his staff will also be on hand to answer questions about applying for official congressional recommendation. For more information, contact Kassi Fortado at 209-579-5458 or email kassi.fortado@mail.house.gov.
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers award to financial-head-of-household women attending or enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program and are in financial need. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. All women who qualify and are interested in applying are urged to attend and bring laptops to access the online application. The In Service will be in the computer lab of Founders Hall. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Stanislaus Library Foundation hosts the annual Authors Garden Gala fundraising event with loal authors Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard. They will discuss the writing process and ways living in the Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches countywide, including the Summer Reading program, which serves more than 10,000 school-age children each year. Tickets are $140. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is Multi-Channel Fundraising. The meeting will feature guest speaker Amber Flores, Director of Development – Foundation & Annual Giving. She will answer the questions, “What does Multi-Channel Fundraising mean?; When do you use it?; How much does it cost?”. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Friends of the Calaveras County Fair
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort, 711 McCauley Ranch Road
Info: The Friends of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee will be meeting in the Camps Restaurant at Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information visit frogtown.org or email the Friends at Fair at friendsoftheccfair@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofthecalaverascountyfair.org.
KEYES
What: Keyes Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Keyes Community Services District, 5601 Seventh St.
Info: The Keyes MAC meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Davie Landers at 209-664-1431.
SAN ANDREAS
What: Colorful Bird of Texas Lecture
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: San Andreas Library, 891 Mountain Ranch Road
Info: Local birders will have an opportunity to see a presentation on the colorful birds of Texas at a Central Sierra Audubon Society gathering at the Calaveras County Library in San Andreas. Julie Moss-Lewis and John Lewis will share their stories, photographs and travel tips after spending two weeks casually birding and exploring the south Texas border region earlier this year. While California and Texas share some of the same bird species, there are variations in the species seen. Presentation is free and for more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported from MiWuk Village that 55 ponderous pines, some that had stood up to 140 feet tall, had to be removed from the home C.J Soderquist in the Stanislaus Forest. The trees fell to a Bark Beetle invasion that was also affecting thousands of tree in the Sierra Nevada. In the Stanisluas Forest, a normal year of tree loss is five to 10 million board feet, from this invasion the loss was 60 million board feet.
Comments