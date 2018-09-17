Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto City Schools LCAP Meeting
When: Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Downey High School, Room 1, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: The Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) describes how Modesto City Schools plans to meet annual goals for all students. This Student, Parent and Community LCAP Meeting provides the opportunity to give feedback on progress toward the goals outlined in the plan. For more information contact public information officer Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email Fortuna.B@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Medicare Workshop
When: Thursday, 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Community members are invited to attend a free, informational Medicare workshop with health care advisor Denise Cagle, who will discuss the basics of Medicare and answerquestions. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Modesto Library and United HealthCare. It will be held in the Modesto Library Auditorium. For more information, contact the Modesto Library Reference Department at 209-558-7814 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Analisa Zamora, Stanislaus County Health Services Agency health educator, will discuss the Tobacco Prevention Project. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Veterans Summit
When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Veteran Foundation Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The “Connecting the Dots,” Veterans Summit will hosted by the Modesto Vet Center and the Stanislaus County Veteran Service Office. This free event will give veterans a chance to learn about their VA benefits, medical care enrollment, home loans and more. There will even be a chance to get on-site care. Paperwork needed: DD 214 or discharge documents. A free lunch will be provided by sponsor Atlantic Reality. For more information contact Santiago Sanchez at 209-569-0713 or email santiago.sanchez@va.gov.
KEYES
What: Library STEAM Program
When: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave.
Info: Community members will have an opportunity to witness the forming of mini geodes with the STEAM activity and participants can stop by the library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to mix ingredients in order to create a chemical reaction to form crystals in the appearance of geodes. Food coloring may be added for reflective color and to personalize the geode creations. The crystals will continue to form overnight, and participants can pick up their geodes from the library on Friday. For more information about programs at the Keyes Library, contact Christine Ryu at 209-664-8006. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
NEWMAN
What: Harry Potter Party
When: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.
Info: Muggles, wizards and witches are invited to attend the Harry Potter Fall Party at the Newman Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25. All ages can engage their imaginations with this free event based on the popular book series. The party will feature a variety of Hogwarts themed activities and crafts. Participants are invited to come dressed in the colors of their favorite Hogwarts house. Snacks will be provided, while supplies last. For more information contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
TURLOCK
What: Senior Empowerment Seminar
When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance seminar focuses on informing older adults about ways to prevent financial and other types of elder abuse. The SAFE Seminar registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes a complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. About 20 agencies also will have information and staff who can speak with seniors regarding specific services. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Catholic Charities at 209-529-3784.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Private Industry Council, along with about a third of rest of the state's federally funded job-training panels, were falling short of program performance standards set by the state. The job-training programs had to meet four of six "core standards" set by the state related to the number of clients who find jobs after training and what they earn in those jobs. Preliminary figures submitted to the state Job Training Partnership Division showed Stanislaus County had only met three of the core standards, according to a report by the Private Industry Council.
