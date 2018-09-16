Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/17/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Lindsay Fosler, a patient education liaison with Alnylam, focused on educating the public on a rare condition known as hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. For more information, contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl south hall conference room. For more information, email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis Club invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week, the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
What: Service Academy Information Night
When: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Gregori High School, 3701 Pirrone Road
Info: U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, will host. This event is open to all parents and students in grades eight-12 within California’s 10th congressional district and will give an overview of the academy nomination process. Students interested in applying to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point will be able to meet with representatives from the academies. Denham and his staff will also be on hand to answer questions about applying for official congressional recommendation. For more information, contact Kassi Fortado at 209-579-5458 or email kassi.fortado@mail.house.gov.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, invites the community to its next luncheon. Cost is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. They meet the third Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 S. Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets the third Wednesday of every month. The meeting will feature reports from the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, a county supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email theempiremac@gmail.com.
KEYES
What: Keyes Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Keyes Community Services District, 5601 Seventh St.
Info: The Keyes MAC meets the third Thursday of every month. The meeting will feature reports from the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, a county supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, contact Davie Landers at 209-664-1431.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Private Location
Info: General meeting/barbecue and swim party by the nonprofit organization, open to all current members, former members and anyone interested in knowing more about the group. For more information and the location of the meeting, contact Judy at 916-217-4499 and leave a voice or text message with your personal contact information.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m., the board adjourning to a closed-door session; the regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
