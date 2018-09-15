Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting that features a local high school coach and five guest players, including from Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
WHAT: Sons In Retirement Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature John Clauson, who will speak about his father, “Missileman: The secret life of Cold War Engineer,” Wallace Clauson. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers awards to financial-head-of-household women in financial need who are attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. Participants should take their own lap-tops to access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Stanislaus Library Foundation host the annual Authors Garden Gala fundraising event with loal authors Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard. They will discuss the writing process and ways living in The Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches countywide, including the Summer Reading program, which serves more than 10,000 school-age children each year. Tickets are $140. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month with reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
NEWMAN
What: Harry Potter Party
When: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.
Info: All ages of muggles, wizards and witches are invited to attend the Harry Potter Fall Party at the Newman Library. Free party will feature a variety of Hogwarts-themed activities and crafts. Participants are invited to come dressed in the colors of their favorite Hogwarts house. Snacks will be provided, while supplies last. For more information contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Senior Empowerment Seminar
When: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance (SEAPA) seminar focuses on informing older adults about ways to prevent financial and other types of elder abuse. The SAFE Seminar registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes a complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. Approximately 20 agencies also will have information and staff who can speak with seniors regarding specific services. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Catholic Charities at 209-529-3784.
