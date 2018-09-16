It’s all Greek — and a lot of fun — at Modesto fest

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has another food festival under its belt. The 53rd, to be exact. The annual event lets the church on Tokay Avenue in Modesto share its traditions and tasty food with the greater community. The popular festival, which was held Saturday and Sunday, includes an authentic Greek meal, thousands of homemade pastries (the work of about 50 church members), tours, a marketplace and a coffeehouse with live music and dance performances. As is frequently heard at the fest, “Opa!”
