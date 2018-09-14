Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Lindsay Fosler, a patient education liaison with a Alnylam, focused on educating the public on a rare condition known as hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Stanislaus County Final Budget Review
When: Through Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: City/County Board Room, 1010 10th Street
Info: The Stanislaus County Chief Executive Office has released the county’s recommended final budget for the budget years 2018-2019/2019-2020. A public hearing before the Board of Supervisors for the consideration and adoption is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The recommended final budget is available for public review at the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Office, 1010 10th St., Suite 6500, Modesto or the county’s website, www.stancounty.com/budget.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Stanislaus Library Foundation host the annual Authors Garden Gala fundraising event with loal authors Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard. They will discuss the writing process and ways living in The Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches countywide, including the Summer Reading program, which serves more than 10,000 school-age children each year. Tickets are $140. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Lunch Meeting
When: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.
Where: Private Location
Info: General meeting/barbecue and swim party by the nonprofit organization, open to all current Club members, former members and anyone interested in knowing more about the group. For more information and the location of the meeting contact Judy at 916-217-4499 and leave a voice or text message with your personal contact information.
COLUMBIA
What: Back To School Night in Columbia
When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Be transported back in time with Back to School Night 1861 at the Old Columbia Schoolhouse. The event is free with live music, costume dress-up, hand-cranked ice cream, 1861 school lessons led by costumed docents. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs; food available for purchase. Back to School Night is sponsored by Friends of Columbia State Historic Park. For more information contact the park office at 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/columbia.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Theater advertised the movie “Up in the Air” for Thursday, Sept. 19, 1919. The movie starred Ed Flanagan, Neely Edwards and Eleanor Henry and had a new special feature – a syncopated orchestra. Tickets were 25 cents to $1.50.
