Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Gottschalk Music Series
When: Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Gottschalk Music Center, 133 Burney St.
Info: The Gottschalk Music Center invites the public to its music series featuring the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. The music series is free, along free barbecue hot dogs. For more information contact Karen Bucio at 209-222-7467 or email karen@EBucioProductions or visit www.gottschalkmusic.net.
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers awards to financial-head-of-household women in financial need who are attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. Participants should take their own lap-tops to access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Latina Empowerment Luncheon
When: Friday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Green on 10th, 953 10th St.
Info: The community is invited to the inaugural Latina Empowerment Luncheon presented by El Concilio and Visionary Home Builders. Keynote speaker is author and journalism instructor at University of Texas-Austin, Maggie Rivas Rodriguez. Tickets are $45 individuals; $360 for a table of 8. All proceeds benefit El Concilio’s scholarship program and programs benefiting women in Stanislaus County. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-380-7490 or visit www.elconcilio.org.
SONORA
What: Great Sierra River Cleanup
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation host volunteer event focused on removing trash and restoring the health of water systems throughout the Sierra Nevada Region. Cleanup sites will be located around New Melones Lake. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the New Melones Lake Visitor Center to check-in. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Anime Bookmark Contest
When: Through Oct. 1
Where: All Stanislaus County Libraries
Info: The Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Teen Read Week is Oct. 7-13. Stanislaus County Library will host its third annual anime bookmark contest. The contest will run through Oct. 1, and is open to artists ages 10 to 18. Contest entry forms are available at all Stanislaus County Libraries and at www.stanislauslibrary.org. Participants are invited to submit an original, anime themed bookmark design to any Stanislaus County Library location. For more information, contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock/Modesto AAUW Membership Brunch
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 Noon
Where: Private Residence, 2255 Castleview Drive
Info: Turlock/Modesto American Association of University Women Membership Brunch. All members of the public are invited to attend and learn about AAUW and what the organization plans for the year. For more information contact Pat Portwood at 209-634-3592.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the third round of a War Loan drive in Modesto totaled $940,000. This total included only War Bonds that were bought and paid for as stated by E. L. Shermen, chairman of the general committee in charge of sales. Modesto’s quota was $3.5 million, $6.33 million for all of Stanislaus County.
