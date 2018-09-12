Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Public invited to support the effort to raise awareness of suicide and funds for new research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and survivor support. For more information contact Edward Sperry, walk chair at 209-204-1893 or email rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
What: Stanislaus County Final Budget Review
When: Through Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Where: City/County Board Room, 1010 10th St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Chief Executive Office has released the county’s recommended final budget for the budget years 2018-2019/2019-2020. A public hearing before the Board of Supervisors for the consideration and adoption is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The recommended final budget is available for public review at the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Office, 1010 10th St., Suite 6500, Modesto or the county’s website, www.stancounty.com/budget.
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers awards to financial-head-of-household women in financial need who are attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. Participants should take their own lap-tops to access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Tacos, Mariachi y Mas
When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Rountable (LCR) invites the public to its 18th annual National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration fundraiser with tacos, live mariachi music, an auction, a small “Mercado” (market), and more. All funds raised to go outreach efforts of LCR. Tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Aaron O. Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Norma Thurman at 209-988-4813.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Lunch Meeting
When: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.
Where: Private location
Info: General meeting/barbecue and swim party by the nonprofit organization, open to all current Club members, former members and anyone interested in knowing more about the group. For more information and the location of the meeting contact Judy at 916-217-4499 and leave a voice or text message with your personal contact information.
SONORA
What: Back To School Night in Columbia
When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Be transported back in time with Back to School Night 1861 at the Old Columbia Schoolhouse. The event is free with live music, costume dress-up, hand-cranked ice cream, 1861 school lessons led by costumed docents. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs; food available for purchase. Back to School Night is sponsored by Friends of Columbia State Historic Park. For more information contact the park office at 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/columbia.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly second Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
