Central Valley High grad shot and killed by police in Colorado

A 2009 graduate of Central Valley High School in Ceres who recently moved to Colorado was shot and killed by police there last week.
Police in Westminster, Colo., said 27-year-old Timmy Henley charged at them with a knife when they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment complex on Sept. 4.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment after the resident called to say he locked himself in his bedroom because there was a burglar in his apartment armed with a knife, according to a press release.
They found the front door of the apartment had been “forced open.”
When the officers began to check the apartment, Henley charged them with a knife and two officers fired at him, according to the press release.
Henley died at the scene.
According to the Ceres Courier, Henley was a football player at Central Valley High School and graduated in 2009.
He moved to Westminster several months ago for a work assignment with Amazon, according to the paper.
