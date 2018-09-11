Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Real Estate Program
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Modesto Library, in partnership with Realtor Cyndy Hackett, will offer a free monthly residential real estate program series, “Real Talk Real Estate.” The first program is designed to help guide participants on home buying and selling. Hackett will discuss the current change in the market from a seller’s market to a more balanced market. A question and answer session will follow. For more information, call 209-558-7814. Information on upcoming programs in this series will be posted at stanislauslibrary.org.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia way
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Knee or Hip Pain: From Misery to Treatment
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Doctors Medical Center invites the public to a lecture on knee and hip pain and the possible treatments with speakers Dr. Wesley Kinzie and Dr. William Pistel. They will discuss treatment options including advanced technology and how that leads to quicker recovery times than traditional surgery. For more information and to register for this free event, call 844-410-5857. Light appetizers will be provided.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Lindsay Fosler, a patient education liaison with a Alnylam, focused on educating the public on a rare condition known as hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation Meeting
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportsmen Club, 840 N Stearns Road
Info: The foundation will discuss upcoming events, upcoming litigation. Julie Jean, of “The Well Armed Woman” discuss her organizations direction. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock/Modesto AAUW Membership Brunch
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 Noon
Where: Private Residence, 2255 Castleview Drive
Info: Turlock/Modesto American Association of University Women Membership Brunch. All members of the public are invited to come and learn about AAUW and what the organization plans for the year. For more information contact Pat Portwood at 209-634-3592.
What: Guest speaker on “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press”
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Director of the Posada Art Foundation Jim Nikas will discuss the life and legacy of Mexican printmaker and illustrator, José Guadalupe Posada and his impact on the arts of Mexico in the 20th century. Works by José Guadalupe Posada are now featured at the Carnegie in the exhibition “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press.” For more information about the Posada Art Foundation go to posada-art-foundation.com. For more information contact center at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Tuolumne County Water District No. 2 endorsed rate and fee hikes for water and sewer services. It was estimated that the water rate hike alone could have amounted to 50 percent higher costs for a typical single family home. Then-district manager Les Delbon indicated that 40 cents of the hike could cover district costs over the previous two years and the loss of $112,000 in tax revenues because of Proposition 12.
