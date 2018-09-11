Escalon man killed in downtown Modesto crash

High speed is believed to be a factor in a collision that killed an Escalon man in downtown Modesto early Tuesday morning.
The man crashed into a tree on 14th Street north of H Street just after midnight, said Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza.
He was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Roberto Galvan-Armaraz Jr.
Galvan-Armaraz’s body was pinned inside the vehicle and he died at the scene.
Souza said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
