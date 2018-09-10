Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/11/18)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Shop invites the public to its tea tasting, while learning about the history of the mansion. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.com or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: YCCD Board Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustee will be meeting in the district’s main board room. The meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the board in closed session; at 5:30 p.m. the board meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets the second Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11 will have a no-host dinner that will feature the interesting history of California. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
OAKDALE
What: Skirts 'N Flirts Square Dance Club
When: Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall, 30 Lambuth Ave. (at F St.)
Info: The Skirts 'N Flirts Square Dance Club will sponsor a new dancer class. Classes are open to singles, couples and children 9 or older (accompanied by an adult). For more information contact Pat 209-556-8524 or Jeri 209-681-2699.
SONORA
What: Back To School Night in Columbia
When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park invites the public to be transported back in time with Back to School Night 1861 at the Old Columbia Schoolhouse in the Park. During the free event there will be live music, costume dress-up, hand-cranked ice cream and 1861 school lessons led by costumed docents. Games and toys of the Gold Rush era will also be a part of the event. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the summer evening. Food will be available for purchase. Back to School Night is sponsored by Friends of Columbia State Historic Park. For more information contact the park office at 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/columbia.
SOULSBYVILLE
What: Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: 20420 Rafferty Court
Info: The Twain Harte Chamber Commerce, in association with Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, hosts. Visitors will learn about the memory care center while networking with other local businesses. For more information, contact the chamber office at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Jazz Music Series
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center opens its 2018-19 Jazz Music Series with the Stan State Collective, featuring current students and faculty, as well as alumni. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 students and Carnegie members; available at the door. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that pop/country/christian music artist, Debby Boone was set to perform in Oakdale as part of the River Oak Grace Community Church and radio station KAMB summer concert series. Boone was famous for the song, "You Light Up My Life," that sold more than 5 million copies, topped the Billboard pop chart for 10 consecutive weeks, and earned her the title Best New Artist at the Grammys. The concert was in Oakdale's Oak Grove Amphitheater.
