Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/09/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Policy Committee
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Policy Committee will meet in district Board Meeting Room B. Interested public in the Columbia College area may participate in Manzanita Room 256, 116000 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Modesto Republican Women’s Meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Republican Women’s Club invites the community to its next luncheon meeting at The Season’s Event Center with guest speaker State Assemblyman Heath Flora. Doors open at 11:30 to allow for networking; 12 noon meeting begins, cost is $16 and includes lunch. Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-567-3399 or email modestorwf@gmail.com.
What: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Shop invites the public to its tea tasting, while learning about the history of the mansion. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.com or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Faith Home Teen Challenge
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive
Info: Former major league pitcher for the San Francisco Giants Dave Dravecky will be the guest speaker. The event will benefit the ministry of Faith Home Teen Challenge which helps men with life-controlling struggles and restores relationships with families and friends. Tickets are $25, includes a three-course buffet meal. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-537-0606, ext. 116 or visit www.fhtc.life.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
SOULSBYVILLE
What: Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: 20420 Rafferty Court
Info: The Twain Harte Chamber Commerce, in association with Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, hosts. Visitors will learn about the memory care center while networking with other local businesses. The mixer will also have food and a no-host bar on the open patio. Business cards encouraged. For more information, contact the chamber office at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
SONORA
What: Back To School Night in Columbia
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Be transported back in time with Back to School Night 1861 at the Old Columbia Schoolhouse. The event is free with live music, costume dress-up, hand-cranked ice cream, 1861 school lessons led by costumed docents. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs; food available for purchase. Back to School Night is sponsored by Friends of Columbia State Historic Park. For more information contact the park office at 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/columbia.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Jazz Music Series
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center opens its 2018-19 Jazz Music Series with the Stan State Collective, featuring current students and faculty, as well as alumni. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 students and Carnegie members; available at the door. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
