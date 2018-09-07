Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Patriot Day Dinner
When: Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road Suite 15
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites the community to a remembrance of 9/11 and to thank our first responders. Keynote speaker will Battalion Chief Anthony Kastros, who led a team at Ground Zero in New York City for 11 days. Live music by Patty Castillo-Davis and New York steak dinner. Tickets are $40, $300 for a table of eight. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting featuring a local high school coach and five guest players, including those from Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Post 316 invites anyone who served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The meeting will feature the Studio Fit 50+ personal cardio exercise program. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
CERES
What: Microsoft Word Basics Course
When: Monday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: The Ceres Library will offer a free class on the basics of Microsoft Word and résumé creation on the library’s public internet computers. Advance registration is required. For more information contact the library at 209-537-8938. Information about regular library programs can be found at www.stanislauslibrary.org.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon Meeting
When: Tuesday, 12 Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Rd.
Info: Guest speaker Sue McKinney from Vietnam will speak on human trafficking and modern slavery. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231 by no later than Sept. 6 to confirm attendance.
SALIDA
What: Salida Old-Fashioned Country Festival
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salida Park, Broadway Avenue and Magnolia Street
Info: The community is invited to the second annual festival that will feature food from Lockeford Sausage, entertainment by TNT Productions, more than 60 vendors children's games and a parade. For more information email salidacachamber@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/SalidaOldFashionCountryFestival.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
