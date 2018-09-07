Pedestrian struck, killed near Vintage Faire Mall

A Modesto man died Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle while walking across Prescott Road near the Vintage Faire Mall.
Israel Velez, 32, was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Prescott, north of the mall at about 8:30 p.m.
He was between Andrew Avenue and Peach Drive when he struck 53-year-old Michael Maestas, who was walking westbound across the street, outside of a crosswalk, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Maestas was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Bear said no determination was made regarding who was at fault.
