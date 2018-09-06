Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Guest speaker is The Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star Editorial Page Editor Mike Dunbar who will discuss the current concerns and issues regarding California water issues. For more information on water issues, visit Dunbar’s website at talkonwater.net. For more information on the club contact Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Public invited to support the effort to raise awareness of suicide and funds for new research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and survivor support. For more information contact Edward Sperry, walk chair at 209-204-1893 or email rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers awards to financial-head-of-household women in financial need who are attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. Participants should take their own lap-tops to access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Stanislaus Library Foundation fundraising event features three local authors and speakers, Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard, who will discuss the writing process and ways living in the Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches. Tickets are $140. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, $3 for 7 to 12, free for 6 and under. Free coffee and orange juice will be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club Stroll
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Self-Guided Tour
Info: Ripon Garden Club's annual Garden Tour features six gardens, refreshments, silent auction and raffle. Purchase tickets in Ripon at Parks Greenhouse Nursery, Schempers Ace Hardware, Silverado Nursery; in Manteca at New Buds Nursery, Rain Forest Nursery; in Escalon at P & L Nursery; in Riverbank at Morris Nursery; in Modesto at Westurf Nursery; in Turlock at The Greenery. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children under 12, no strollers allowed. Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged. For more information call Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit www.ripongardenclub.org.
SOULSBYVILLE
What: Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: 20420 Rafferty Court
Info: The Twain Harte Chamber Commerce, in association with Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, hosts. Visitors will learn about the memory care center while networking with other local businesses. The mixer will also have food and a no-host bar on the open patio. Business cards encouraged. For more information, contact the chamber office at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Jazz Music Series
When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center opens its 2018-19 Jazz Music Series with the Stan State Collective, featuring current students and faculty, as well as alumni. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 students and Carnegie members; available at the door. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that California cities were classified on three levels based on their civilian defense needs. The levels were: 1. Cities along the coast, subject to possible attack; 2. Cities further inland contributing to the war efforts; and 3. All other cities. Modesto was classified at level 3. The program was outlined by the Western Defense Command and the 4th Army.
