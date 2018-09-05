Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Friday, 8-11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Modesto Rotary Club hosts 27 annual event for senior citizens, friends and families. Participants are provided a light breakfast by the Salvation Army and the event includes exercise routines on the park’s paved walking path, musical entertainment, resources from local community vendors, raffle prizes and more. The event is open to the public; registration fee is $2 and includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, raffle, community vendor fair and more. For more information or to pre-register contact the Modesto Rotary Club office at 209-578-9999 or email morotary@modestorotary.org.
What: Gottschalk Music Series
When: Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Gottschalk Music Center, 133 Burney St.
Info: The Gottschalk Music Center invites the public to its music series featuring the Camaraderie Quintet. The music series is free, along free barbecue hot dogs. For more information contact Karen Bucio at 209-222-7467 or email karen@EBucioProductions or visit www.gottschalkmusic.net.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society free monthly lecture series features author Claudi Hagan who will dicuss her hot air balloon business and sign copies of her book, “The Mystic High Adventures of Fannie Flame and Crew.” For more information contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: Patriot Day Dinner
When: Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites the community to a remembrance of 9/11 and to thank our first responders. Keynote speaker will Battalion Chief Anthony Kastros, who led a team at Ground Zero in New York City for 11 days. Live music by Patty Castillo-Davis and New York steak dinner. Tickets are $40, $300 for a table of eight. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
HUGHSON
What: Healthy Living Education Series
When: Thursday, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Emanuel Medical Centers invites the public to its event featuring the topic “Cancer Care Close to Home.” Guest speakers are: Sandra Zaky, MD, MS, DABR, Clinical Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology, Stanford University School of Medicine and Sangeeta Singh-Heinrichs, MSW, Social Worker at Emanuel Cancer Center. They will discuss the cancer care that a patient can receive in the Central Valley. Free to the public; refreshments will be served. For more information or register call 855-902-5633 or visit www.emanuelmedicalcenter.org.
What: Hughson Library Picnic and Tea Party
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Library, 2412 A Third St.
Info: Picnic and tea party for children and their teddy bears, dolls, and stuffed animals. Children and their stuffed animal friends will enjoy an afternoon of refreshments and games. The event is open to children of all ages and is sponsored by the Friends of the Hughson Library. For more information, contact Heather Bailey at 209-883-2293. Information on regularly occurring library programs can be found at www.stanislauslibrary.org.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon Meeting
When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: Guest speaker Sue McKinney from Vietnam will speak on human trafficking and modern slavery. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231 by no later than Sept. 6 to confirm attendance.
SONORA
What: C.A.S.T. for Kids Fishing Fun Fair
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: This annual free fishing event is for disabled and disadvantaged children ages 5-16. Participants go on boats to fish, are provided with a barbecue lunch, learn about water safety, participate in games and win prizes. The event will be held at Tuttletown Recreation Area, Eagle Point Picnic Area. For more information contact Park Ranger Joshua Pelham at 209-536-9094, ext. 236, or email jpelham@usbr.gov.
