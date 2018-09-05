How Stanislaus Library gives talented kids a place to shine

Children who want to show their talents and make some money have about five weeks to prepare for the Stanislaus County Library’s annual All-Kids Craft Fair.
The longtime event helps children ages 7 to 14 learn about pricing, advertising, helping customers, handling money and other aspects of being an entrepreneur. All the crafts are to be made by the kids and priced at $5 or less.
The well-attended fair, which has been around for about 40 years, gives crafty kids a place to get their wares before a lot of shoppers’ eyes. “There are not a lot of opportunities for kids to sell their stuff,” said Christin Hutsell, the library employee in charge of the fair. A few kids also sell on Etsy.com, but that doesn’t give them the interpersonal experience the fair does.
What’s typically for sale is as broad as kids’ imaginations. She’s seen a lot of painted rocks and clay sculptures, Hutsell said. Some kids cleverly pot succulents, and one girl turns sticks into what she calls Twiggles, with eyes and other features, she said.
Given that it’s always held this time of year, shoppers can count on Halloween- and Christmas-themed crafts, too.
Food products and candy crafts may not be sold at the fair, “but once in a while, we’ll get a girl who will sell lip balm or soap, and that’s fine as long as the ingredients are listed,” Hutsell said.
On its website, the library has a downloadable application form with information and tips for participants, including:
- Crafts priced at $1 or less sell best.
- Bring a money box, and paper or plastic bags for customers’ purchases.
- Bring a table and chairs to set up shop.
- A store name and sign are recommended.
The fair is Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon on the portico of the library, 1500 I St. Vendors may set up no earlier than 8 a.m. and must be accompanied by an adult during the fair.
Space is limited, and Hutsell recommends completing an application form ASAP. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. “Last year, I think we had 120 or so kids,” she said. “They’re always asking about it in June, and we don’t even have the applications out yet.”
To learn more, call the library’s Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org or www.facebook.com/StanislausCountyLibrary.
Comments