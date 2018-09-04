Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Measure E Oversite Meeting
When: Wednesday, 2 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Measure E Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee regular meeting in the district’s Board Room. The interested public and stakeholder are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Yosemite Community College District office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu/bond/committee/meetings.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speakers are CA-10 candidate for U.S. Representative Josh Harder and State Assemblywoman and candidate for State Senate in District 12, Anna Caballero. Harder also will take questions from those in attendance. Caballero will speak on Water, Jobs, and the High Speed Rail. LCR members will vote to make endorsements in the following races/measures: U.S. Congress CA-10, CA Senate District 12, Stanislaus County’s District Attorney’s Office and Modesto City Schools’ bond measures. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting with Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star Editorial Page Editor Mike Dunbar as guest speaker. Dunbar will discuss the current concerns and issues regarding California water issues. For more information on water issues, visit Dunbar’s website at talkonwater.net. For more information on the club contact Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
KEYES
What: Keyes Library STEAM Program
When: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library, Keyes Branch, invites the community to its all-ages STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math – program. The planned activity is a kaleidoscope craft. For more information about programs at the Keyes Library, contact Christine Ryu at 209-664-8006 or visit the county library website at www.stanislauslibrary.org.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club Stroll
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Self-Guided Tour
Info: Ripon Garden Club's annual Garden Tour features six gardens, refreshments, silent auction and raffle. Purchase tickets in Ripon at Parks Greenhouse Nursery, Schempers Ace Hardware, Silverado Nursery; in Manteca at New Buds Nursery, Rain Forest Nursery; in Escalon at P & L Nursery; in Rivverbank at Morris Nursery; in Modesto at Westurf Nursery; in Turlock at The Greenery. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children under 12, no strollers allowed. Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged. For more information call Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit www.ripongardenclub.org.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: American Association of University Women
When: Saturday, 9 a.m to noon
Where: Call for location
Info: The American Association of University Women, Oakdale-Riverbank-Escalon Branch invites the public to its next meeting with speaker Sahiba Kaur of Escalon, an upper division student at UC, Davis. She will share her experience attending the National Conference For College Women Student Leaders last May, including the opportunity to see and hear Tarana Burke, social justice activist and founder of the #MeToo Movement. Kaur will also discuss the 2018 NCCWSL Woman of Distinction Simone Askew who was the first African-American woman to serve as first captain at West Point. For reservations and location information call 209-847-0271. For further information about AAUW, visit www.aauw.org or ore-ca.aauw.net.
TURLOCK
What: West Turlock Subbasin Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive
Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will be holding its next meeting in Board Room 105 at the TID main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information call 209-883-8374 or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com or visit turlockgroundwater.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the City of Tracy would turn 100 years old on Sept. 9, incorporated in 1878. Tracy was an important hub for railroads such as Southern Pacific and others.
