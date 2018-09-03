Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to its 32nd annual fundraiser. The food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music by “Cloak and Swagger.” First Taste VIP admission starts at 5 p.m., general admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Friday, 8-11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Modesto Rotary Club hosts its 27 annual Senior Stride Fun Walk. This annual event provides senior citizens, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy companionship, music, community resources and exercise. Event includes exercise routines on the park’s paved walking path, musical entertainment, resources from local community vendors, raffle prizes and more. The event is open to the public. A registration fee of $2 includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, raffle, community vendor fair and more. For more information or to pre-register contact the Modesto Rotary Club office at 209-578-9999 or email morotary@modestorotary.org.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series with author Claudia Hagan, who will discuss her hot air balloon business and sign copies of her book, “The Mystic High Adventures of Fannie Flame and Crew.” For more information contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Public invited to support the effort to raise awareness of suicide and funds for new research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and survivor support. For more information contact Edward Sperry, walk chair at 209-204-1893 or email rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
HUGHSON
What: Healthy Living Education Series
When: Thursday, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Emanuel Medical Centers invites the public to its event featuring the topic “Cancer Care Close to Home.” Guest speakers are: Sandra Zaky, MD, MS, DABR, Clinical Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology, Stanford University School of Medicine and Sangeeta Singh-Heinrichs, MSW, Social Worker at Emanuel Cancer Center. They will discuss the cancer care that a patient can receive in the Central Valley. Free to the public; refreshments will be served. For more information or register call 855-902-5633 or visit www.emanuelmedicalcenter.org.
OAKDALE
What: Archeology Day
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: Participants learn what it’s like to study the artifacts of ancient cultures from the comfort of their local library. During their adventures as miniature archaeologists children will design ancient coins using salt dough, to look for “artifacts” in an “excavation site” and take part in other archeology-themed activities. Archeology Day is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakdale Library. For more information, call Karina Mendoza at 209-847-4204. or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
25 YEARS AGO: As many as 20,000 Catholics were expected to participate in the annual Our Lady of Miracles Celebration in Gustine. The event was to include traditional Portuguese storytelling, the colorful Bodo de Leite (“blessing of the milk”) parades, a candlelight procession and a bloodless bullfight.
