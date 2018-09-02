Minor injuries when driver crashes into vegetation west of Keyes

A woman was taken by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries after a solo-vehicle crash on East Keyes Road late Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred west of Keyes at about 5:30 p.m. The female driver of a red sedan was westbound on Keyes, approaching Crows Landing Road. She veered onto the north shoulder, then overcorrected, crossed both lanes and struck a small tree and bushes on the south side of the road.
She was conscious and alert, a California Highway Patrol officer investigating the crash said. She was shaken by the crash and told him she didn’t know what happened, the officer said.
Asked if she was using her phone while driving, she said no, he said, adding that drugs and alcohol are not thought to be factors in the crash.
No identifying information on the driver was immediately available. The car, which knocked down and drove over the small tree it hit, had to be towed from the scene.
