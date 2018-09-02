Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/03/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: YCCD Board Finance Committee
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee will be meeting for its regular standing meeting in the district’s meeting room A. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Measure E oversight meeting
When: Wednesday, 2 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Measure E Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee will be meeting for a regular meeting in the district’s board room. The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu/bond/committee/meetings.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speakers are CA-10 candidate for U.S. representative Josh Harder and state Assemblywoman and candidate for State Senate in District 12 Anna Caballero. Harder also will take questions from those in attendance. Caballero will speak on water, jobs, and the high speed rail. LCR members will vote to make endorsements in the following races/measures: U.S. Congress CA-10, CA Senate District 12, Stanislaus County’s District Attorney’s Office and Modesto City Schools’ bond measures. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 pm.
Where: Denair Unified School District, 3460 Lester Rd.
Info: The Denair MAC meets the first Tuesday of the month in the DUSD board room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
JAMESTOWN
What: Call for volunteers
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is looking for volunteers to help support The Polar Express train ride experience that will return during the holiday season. More than 8,000 guests are expected for the popular ride that requires more than 50 volunteers per day. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one volunteer open house event; the next is Saturday, Sept. 8, at the park. No previous experience required. Interested volunteers can download a volunteer application at www.railtown1897.org or call 209-984-4408 for more information.
RIVERBANK
What: Back-to-School Library Crafts Program
When: Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Riverbank Branch, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: For September, the Riverbank branch of the Stanislaus County Library will offer craft programs designed to help make the back-to-school season fun. The after-school activities are meant to be engaging for children and teens. Starting on Tuesday, children and teens can make a beaded lizard craft. The craft is easy to make, and is designed for ages 7 and up. Crafters are welcome to make the beaded backpack buddies for themselves and their friends. These programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Riverbank Library. For more information, contact the Riverbank Library at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org and click the “Events and Classes” tab.
TURLOCK
What: Emanuel Patient and Family Advisory Council
When: Open Until Filled
Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.
Info: Emanuel Medical Center is seeking community members to serve on its Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC). The council is instrumental in advising the hospital’s administration on ways to improve the patient experience. PFAC meets at least four times per year, at times which are convenient for members. Members are expected to attend at least three of the four meetings. Lunch or refreshments are provided. Members are reimbursed (with receipt) for transportation and child care expenses incurred as part of the PFAC meetings. For more information email Lynis Chaffey at lynis.chaffey@tenethealth.com.
