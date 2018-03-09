News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/03/18)

Bee Staff Reports

September 02, 2018 11:03 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 21

TSYKALYUK: Lesya and Aleksandr, Mountain House, boy

Aug. 22

CHACON: Denise and Jesus, Modesto, boy

MACIAS: Jessica and Juan, Turlock, girl

QUINTERO: Elsa and Christian Byars, Modesto, boy

DHILLON: Norjeet and Gurtej, Turlock, girl

SPRAGGE: Esther and Trausti Laufal, Newman, girl

Aug. 25

SHANKAR: Monika and Supreet Singh, Manteca, girl

AYON: Elisa and Lorenzo Jimenez, Jr., Ceres, boy

MORALES: Deanna and Israel Diaz, Modesto, girl

Aug. 27

JIMENEZ: Amber and Charles, Jr., Modesto, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Aug. 24

MENCHACA: Herlinda and David Ferry, Turlock, girl

BERNARD: Christina, Turlock, boy

Aug. 27

BUCHANAN: Kortnee, Denair, boy

ESTRADA: Jacqueline, Turlock, girl

CERVANTES: Ivyanne, Atwater, girl

BLAKEMORE: Alisha, Turlock, boy

Aug. 28

FERNANDES: Nichole and Joe, Merced, girl

Aug. 29

NEWMAN: Christylynn and Joseoh, Merced, girl

HALL: Sonya Shermaine Mabel, Turlock, girl

RIEDINGER: Amy Nicole and Zach, Turlock, boy

