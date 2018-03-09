Stanislaus County birth announcements (09/03/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 21
TSYKALYUK: Lesya and Aleksandr, Mountain House, boy
Aug. 22
CHACON: Denise and Jesus, Modesto, boy
MACIAS: Jessica and Juan, Turlock, girl
QUINTERO: Elsa and Christian Byars, Modesto, boy
DHILLON: Norjeet and Gurtej, Turlock, girl
SPRAGGE: Esther and Trausti Laufal, Newman, girl
Aug. 25
SHANKAR: Monika and Supreet Singh, Manteca, girl
AYON: Elisa and Lorenzo Jimenez, Jr., Ceres, boy
MORALES: Deanna and Israel Diaz, Modesto, girl
Aug. 27
JIMENEZ: Amber and Charles, Jr., Modesto, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Aug. 24
MENCHACA: Herlinda and David Ferry, Turlock, girl
BERNARD: Christina, Turlock, boy
Aug. 27
BUCHANAN: Kortnee, Denair, boy
ESTRADA: Jacqueline, Turlock, girl
CERVANTES: Ivyanne, Atwater, girl
BLAKEMORE: Alisha, Turlock, boy
Aug. 28
FERNANDES: Nichole and Joe, Merced, girl
Aug. 29
NEWMAN: Christylynn and Joseoh, Merced, girl
HALL: Sonya Shermaine Mabel, Turlock, girl
RIEDINGER: Amy Nicole and Zach, Turlock, boy
Comments