Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 32nd annual fundraiser. The food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music by “Cloak and Swagger.” First Taste VIP admission starts at 5 p.m., general admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series with author Claudi Hagan, who will discuss her hot air balloon business and sign copies of her book, “The Mystic High Adventures of Fannie Flame and Crew.” For more information contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, September 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Public invited to support the effort to raise awareness of suicide and funds for new research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and survivor support. For more information contact Edward Sperry, walk chair at 209-204-1893 or email rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Friday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers awards to financial-head-of-household women in financial need who are attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. Participants should take their own lap-tops to access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
EMPIRE
What: Library Coding Program
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie
Info: Free coding-themed programs for children and teens offered this September. Participants will take part in educational games that relate to the coding process. For more information, contact the library supervisor, Diane Ramirez, at 209-524-5505. Information on regularly recurring library programs can be found at www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 4th St.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email fred@delriocountryclub.com.
OAKDALE
What: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement
When: Through Sept. 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department is participating in this high-visibility national enforcement campaign. Police and sheriff’s departments statewide, along with the California Highway Patrol, will increase the number of officers on the road to stop suspected drunk or drug impaired drivers and motorcyclists. The Oakdale PD will have a special emphasis to enforce all traffic violations by deploying DUI Saturation Patrols.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons Open House
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2019. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information, call 209-532-6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Dr.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
Comments