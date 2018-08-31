Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316, invites anyone who served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces to its meetings. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and leave a message.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speakers are CA-10 candidate for U.S. Representative Josh Harder and State Assemblywoman and candidate for State Senate in District 12, Anna Caballero. Harder also will take questions from those in attendance. Caballero will speak on Water, Jobs, and the High Speed Rail. LCR members will vote to make endorsements in the following races/measures: U.S. Congress CA-10, CA Senate District 12, Stanislaus County’s District Attorney’s Office and Modesto City Schools’ bond measures. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Friday, Sept. 7, 8-11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Modesto Rotary Club hosts its 27 annual Senior Stride Fun Walk. This annual event provides senior citizens, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy companionship, music, community resources and exercise. Event includes exercise routines on the park’s paved walking path, musical entertainment, resources from local community vendors, raffle prizes and more. The event is open to the public. A registration fee of $2 includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, raffle, community vendor fair and more. For more information or to pre-register contact the Modesto Rotary Club office at 209-578-9999 or email morotary@modestorotary.org.
ARNOLD
What: Arts and crafts festival
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Bristol Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4
Info: Arnold's popular end-of-summer celebration features more than 50 booths of original crafts and art. There will be gourmet food to sample, face painting and more, as well as live music featuring Homegrown. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and admission and parking are free. For more information, call 925-372-8961 or e-mail afterthegoldrush@ sbcglobal.net.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 pm.
Where: Denair Unified School District, 3460 Lester Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
RIVERBANK
What: Back-to-School Library Crafts Program
When: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 3 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Riverbank Branch, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: This week’s program is a beaded lizard craft, designed for ages 7 and up. Youth are welcome to make the beaded backpack buddies for themselves and their friends. Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Riverbank Library. For more information, contact the Riverbank Library at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org and click the “Events and Classes” tab.
SONORA
What: People and Pants
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation will host a lecture on clothing made from nature. Learn how Native Americans and early settlers relied on natural resources and the traditional uses for trees, shrubs and herbs found around New Melones Lake. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
100 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus-Modesto area businesses announced a grand ball fundraiser. The first annual event was set for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1918, at the Modesto Auditorium. Admission was $1 and all funds raised were to go to the 33rd California Home Guard of Modesto.
